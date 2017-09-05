K-Pop Group EXO Go to War With Robots in 'Power' Music Video - Watch Now!

EXO are robot-blasting intergalactic superheroes!

The nine member K-Pop troupe just unveiled the music video for “Power,” the title track of The War: The Power of Music, the highly anticipated repackage of their fourth studio album The War, out today (September 5).

The boys of EXO all take turns battling a mechanical bad guy in the highly entertaining and campy, Star Wars-esque video for the LDN Noise-produced track, but it takes the superpower of all nine combined to finally defeat the foe once and for all. They’ve got that power!

The repackage of The War includes new tracks “Power,” “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang.”

Watch the music video for “Power” below, and check out the new songs on iTunes.