Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 10:49 am

K-Pop Group EXO Go to War With Robots in 'Power' Music Video - Watch Now!

K-Pop Group EXO Go to War With Robots in 'Power' Music Video - Watch Now!

EXO are robot-blasting intergalactic superheroes!

The nine member K-Pop troupe just unveiled the music video for “Power,” the title track of The War: The Power of Music, the highly anticipated repackage of their fourth studio album The War, out today (September 5).

The boys of EXO all take turns battling a mechanical bad guy in the highly entertaining and campy, Star Wars-esque video for the LDN Noise-produced track, but it takes the superpower of all nine combined to finally defeat the foe once and for all. They’ve got that power!

The repackage of The War includes new tracks “Power,” “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang.”

Watch the music video for “Power” below, and check out the new songs on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube / S.M. Entertainment
Posted to: Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Chen, D.O, EXO, Kai, Lay, Sehun, Suho, Xiumin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr