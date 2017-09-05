Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 3:00 am

Kate Hudson Grabs Dinner with Her Mom & Boyfriend

Kate Hudson Grabs Dinner with Her Mom & Boyfriend

Kate Hudson steps out for dinner at popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Sunday night (September 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her mom Goldie Hawn, who walked out of the restaurant with their arms wrapped around each other.

It looks like Danny is definitely getting along well with the family!

Kate has been hard at work on her upcoming movie Sister, which she shaved her head for recently.

Danny Fujikawa, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson

