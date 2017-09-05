Kit Harington Is So Suave for His Dolce&Gabbana Campaign!

Kit Harington is looking so dapper as the new ambassador for Dolce&Gabbana’s The One for Men fragrance.

The Game of Thrones star isn’t the only one featured in a campaign this year – his co-star Emilia Clarke is fronting the campaign for the brand as well! Be sure to see her stunning pictures for the brand if you missed them.

The campaign was shot in the streets of Naples, Italy, and also coincides with a video release promoting the brand. Check out the video for the campaign below.