Madonna Is Arguing with Fed Ex Because They Don't Believe She's Madonna

Madonna is one of the most recognizable women in the world – but apparently not to Fed Ex!

The superstar took to Twitter today to tell fans that she’s been arguing with the package delivery service all week and they won’t release her package because they don’t believe she is who she says she is.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease,” Madonna said, including a selfie.

After Madonna tweeted this out, a Fed Ex Twitter representative responded to try and help.