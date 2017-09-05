Top Stories
Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 1:49 pm

Madonna Is Arguing with Fed Ex Because They Don't Believe She's Madonna

Madonna Is Arguing with Fed Ex Because They Don't Believe She's Madonna

Madonna is one of the most recognizable women in the world – but apparently not to Fed Ex!

The superstar took to Twitter today to tell fans that she’s been arguing with the package delivery service all week and they won’t release her package because they don’t believe she is who she says she is.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease,” Madonna said, including a selfie.

After Madonna tweeted this out, a Fed Ex Twitter representative responded to try and help.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr