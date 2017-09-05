Meghan Markle Opens Up About Prince Harry Relationship: 'We're In Love'

Meghan Markle is absolutely stunning on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine’s October 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 36-year-old had to share with the mag:

On dating Prince Harry: “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

On keeping private with the Prince: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

On the scrutiny she feels over her relationship: “I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.”

