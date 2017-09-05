Preacher Lawson Hilariously Roasts Tyra Banks During 'America's Got Talent' Stand-Up Routine

Preacher Lawson delivered yet another absolutely hilarious routine on America’s Got Talent and this time he roasted the show’s host Tyra Banks!

The comedian performed a stand-up routine about being single for his semi-finals gig.

Preacher joked that he and his ex-girlfriend didn’t have kids because they would be too bad-looking. He said with the woman’s large forehead and his large lips, the child wouldn’t be genetically blessed.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still love Tyra,” he joked. All of the judges loved the performance and gave him a standing ovation!



Preacher Lawson: Comedian Delivers Refreshing Take On Being Single