Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:15 pm

Preacher Lawson Hilariously Roasts Tyra Banks During 'America's Got Talent' Stand-Up Routine

Preacher Lawson Hilariously Roasts Tyra Banks During 'America's Got Talent' Stand-Up Routine

Preacher Lawson delivered yet another absolutely hilarious routine on America’s Got Talent and this time he roasted the show’s host Tyra Banks!

The comedian performed a stand-up routine about being single for his semi-finals gig.

Preacher joked that he and his ex-girlfriend didn’t have kids because they would be too bad-looking. He said with the woman’s large forehead and his large lips, the child wouldn’t be genetically blessed.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still love Tyra,” he joked. All of the judges loved the performance and gave him a standing ovation!


Preacher Lawson: Comedian Delivers Refreshing Take On Being Single
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Preacher Lawson, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr