Tue, 05 September 2017 at 12:40 pm

Prince William Gives Update on Kate Middleton's Pregnancy & Her Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Prince William and Prince Harry visit the Royal Foundation Support4Grenfell community hub on Tuesday (September 5) in London, England.

The hub provides bereavement and emotional support for the Grenfell Tower community after the devastating fire that occurred earlier in the summer.

At the event, Prince William was asked about expecting his third child with wife Kate Middleton. The Duchess is unfortunately ill with a severe form of morning sickness called Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The Prince first responded that the pregnancy is “very good news.”

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well,” he said (via People). “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.”
Photos: Wenn
