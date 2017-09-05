Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 6:34 pm

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - First Look Photo!

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - First Look Photo!

Rami Malek is the spitting image of late Queen frontman and music icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 36-year-old actor is pictured posing on stage in full rock star mode in a first look photo from the film provided by Entertainment Weekly today (September 5), on what would have been Freddie‘s 71st birthday.

The Bryan Singer-directed movie chronicles the time between Freddie‘s initial team-up with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1970 all the way up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set to arrive in theaters on December 25, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Bohemian

Credit: Nick Delaney / Fox; Photos: Entertainment Weekly
Posted to: Brian May, freddie mercury, Queen, Rami Malek, Roger Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr