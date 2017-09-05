Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - First Look Photo!

Rami Malek is the spitting image of late Queen frontman and music icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 36-year-old actor is pictured posing on stage in full rock star mode in a first look photo from the film provided by Entertainment Weekly today (September 5), on what would have been Freddie‘s 71st birthday.

The Bryan Singer-directed movie chronicles the time between Freddie‘s initial team-up with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1970 all the way up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set to arrive in theaters on December 25, 2018.