Reese Witherspoon Advises Women to Run Away From This Type of Man
Reese Witherspoon is so chic in Miu Miu faux fur coat on the cover of Glamour‘s October 2017 issue.
Here’s what the 41-year-old actress had to share with the mag:
On recognizing her privilege as a white woman: “Another thing I think about a lot is how it feels to be a minority woman in America, so rarely seeing yourself onscreen, and it’s unconscionable. When I asked Mindy Kaling, ‘Don’t you ever get exhausted by always having to create your own roles?’ she said, ‘Reese, I’ve never had anything that I didn’t create for myself.’ I thought, Wow, I feel like a jerk for asking that; I used to have parts that just showed up for me. I can’t imagine how hard it is to write your own parts and simultaneously have to change people’s perceptions of what a woman of color is in today’s society.”
On her advice for women dating this type of man: “Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition. Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!”
On misogyny in Hollywood today: “I’ve also had studio heads say to me, ‘We don’t want to make biopics about women,’ or more simply, ‘We’re not interested in female-driven material.’ (My first go-round as a producer with Gone Girl? Every studio passed but one. When the book hit number one on the best seller lists, it was a different story.)”
For more from Reese, visit Glamour.com.