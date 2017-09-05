Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 8:30 pm

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hit the red carpet for the season three premiere of Outlander on Tuesday night (September 5) in New York City.

It looks like the co-stars were very friendly to all of the fans waiting to see them and they were spotted taking selfies with them!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

Earlier in the day, Sam made an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Michael and talked about what he wears under his kilt on the show. He was asked if he goes commando or not!

25+ pictures inside of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 01
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 02
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 03
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 04
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 05
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 06
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 07
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 08
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 09
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 10
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 11
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 12
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 13
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 14
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 15
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 16
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 17
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 18
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 19
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 20
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 21
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 22
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 23
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 24
sam heughan caitriona balfe attend outlander premiere in nyc 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr