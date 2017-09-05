Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hit the red carpet for the season three premiere of Outlander on Tuesday night (September 5) in New York City.
It looks like the co-stars were very friendly to all of the fans waiting to see them and they were spotted taking selfies with them!
Earlier in the day, Sam made an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Michael and talked about what he wears under his kilt on the show. He was asked if he goes commando or not!
