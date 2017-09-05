Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan made an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

During the interview, the 37-year-old Outlander star was asked many questions about wearing a kilt.

“Do you wear a kilt?” Ryan asked Sam, who is Scottish, during the interview.

“I do wear a kilt. It’s a fine thing. It’s something we wear for a formal occasion,” Sam said.

“I’ve always heard…that underneath the kilt, you don’t wear anything at all…it’s just an open air situation,” Kelly said.

“And in the highlands of Scotland it is very open air,” Sam responded.

Kelly asked again, “Is it true?”

“It’s true,” he said.

In addition, Sam also had love notes read to him from fans all over the world! Watch a snippet from the interview below, and be sure to check out Outlander season three this Sunday on Starz!