Selena Gomez Has a Solo Afternoon in SoHo!

Selena Gomez has been spending some downtime in NYC and stepped out for a solo stroll!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted while out and about on Tuesday afternoon (September 5) in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

Selena made several stops including a Starbucks and a pet store.

She also grabbed lunch at a Chinese restaurant before heading out on her day.

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been spending lots of time together while in the Big Apple including some shopping trips, getting dinner at Nobu and an ice cream date!