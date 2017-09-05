Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 3:24 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Couple Up in Cute Instagram Snap

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been spending some quality time together in NYC and it couldn’t be more adorable!

The 25-year-old entertainer just gave a glimpse into the couple’s date night in a super sweet photo on her Instagram.

In the snap, Selena can been seen showing off a smile while sitting next to The Weeknd during a dinner date.

While in the Big Apple, Sel and The Weeknd have also been spotted shopping, getting dinner at Nobu and on an ice cream date!

Check out the couple’s date night photo below…

