Sienna Miller Misses Venice Premiere of New Movie

Sienna Miller leaves the theatre after another performance in the play Cat On a Hot Tin Roof on Saturday (September 2) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress had a new movie that premiered at the 2017 Venice Film Festival this weekend, but she was unable to attend the festival due to her commitments with the play.

The Private Life of a Modern Woman had its premiere screening that same day, though none of the film’s main stars were in attendance.

If you want to see Sienna in Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, it will be airing in movie theaters next year!