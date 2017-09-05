Taylor Swift Hits Number 1 on Billboard Charts & Breaks Streaming Records!

Taylor Swift just hit the top of the charts!

The 27-year-old entertainer's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" has jumped to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its first full week of data tracking.

Not only did Taylor's song reach the top of the chart but she also broke the weekly streaming record for a song by a woman, with over 353,000 streams.

Additionally, the song became the highest weekly streaming and sales sums for a track in 2017.

This is Taylor's fifth Billboard Hot 100 number 1 song.

Congratulations Taylor!!