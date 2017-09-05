Top Stories
Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 2:25 pm

Taylor Swift Is Going to Perform at Major Football Halftime Show - But Not the One You Think! (Report)

Taylor Swift is reportedly going to be performing at the College Football National Championship halftime show this coming January.

The annual event is watched by millions and is considered college football’s biggest event. This year, the game will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, but we obviously won’t know who is playing in the game for many months.

“She will headline a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game,” a source told ET. “It will be a free concert. ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from [her upcoming album] Reputation through its college football coverage this season.”

According to reports, Taylor‘s endorsement deal with Coca-Cola prevents her from performing at the Super Bowl halftime show because it is sponsored by Pepsi.

If you missed it, Taylor debuted snippets of her new song “…Ready For It?” during college football’s opening weekend.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
