Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift was one of the bridesmaids at her best friend Abigail Anderson‘s wedding this weekend and she gave a speech during the reception!

The 27-year-old singer opened up about one of her favorite memories that involved Abigail and her new husband Matt Lucier.

While we didn’t get to hear the beginning of the story, a small snippet of the speech was posted online.

“She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling… They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never unhear… And then there’s silence,” Taylor said in the clip.

Make sure to check out photos of Taylor arriving for the wedding in the gallery!