Tue, 05 September 2017 at 12:06 am

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift was one of the bridesmaids at her best friend Abigail Anderson‘s wedding this weekend and she gave a speech during the reception!

The 27-year-old singer opened up about one of her favorite memories that involved Abigail and her new husband Matt Lucier.

While we didn’t get to hear the beginning of the story, a small snippet of the speech was posted online.

“She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling… They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never unhear… And then there’s silence,” Taylor said in the clip.

Make sure to check out photos of Taylor arriving for the wedding in the gallery!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
