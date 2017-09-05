'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' Gets First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second installment of American Crime Story, just got its very first teaser trailer.

The first look at the upcoming FX series arrived immediately after the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult on Tuesday night (September 5).

The 20-second teaser focuses in on the front gates of the Miami Beach Versace mansion until gunshots echo out, causing doves to go flying into the air.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs in 2018.

Watch the teaser trailer below.