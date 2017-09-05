Top Stories
Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:43 pm

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are a Stylish Couple at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are a Stylish Couple at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black make one cute couple on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern on Tuesday night (September 5) in London, England.

In August, the 23-year-old Olympic diver and the 43-year-old filmmaker shared their wedding video with the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Daley

Tom and Dustin, who goes by Lance with his friends and family, have pledged that the proceeds generated from that video will be donated to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better campaigns.

FYI: Tom and Dustin are both wearing The Kooples suits.
Just Jared on Facebook
tom daley dustin lance black gq 01
tom daley dustin lance black gq 02
tom daley dustin lance black gq 03
tom daley dustin lance black gq 04
tom daley dustin lance black gq 05

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
Posted to: Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr