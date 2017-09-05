Who Should Be the Next 'Bachelor'? Vote for Your Choice!

The Bachelor fans are getting very anxious to find out who will be the next man in search of love for the upcoming 2018 season.

The creator of the show Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to tease fans and narrow down the choices to five, and then gave a further clue narrowing down the choices to three men.

The three former Bachelorette contestants in the running to become The Bachelor are Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus, who are both from Rachel‘s season, and Ben Zorn, from Kaitlyn‘s season.

