Yoli Mayor Sings 'Say You Won't Let Go' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals

Yoli Mayor has delivered another stunning performance on America’s Got Talent, this time during the semi-finals!

The 21-year-old singer performed her rendition of the James Arthur ballad “Say You Won’t Let Go” and she did an amazing job.

Simon Cowell told Yoli “you are back!” after her performance.

If you missed them, make sure to watch Yoli sing the songs “Human,” “Love on the Brain,” and “Make It Rain” during her previous performances on the show.



