Alessandra Ambrosio Stars in New Fashion Campaign with Daughter Anja!

Alessandra Ambrosio has starred in countless fashion campaigns throughout her career as a model, but a photo shoot that includes her adorable daughter Anja is a rare one!

The 36-year-old model poses alongside her nine-year-old mini-me in the campaign for Jordache and Jordache Legacy.

“Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way. For me, to be able to shoot with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives and also becoming more multi-dimensional,” Alessandra said in a statement. “Doing it all in a pair of great jeans makes total sense!”

Jordache‘s new line is now available at Bloomingdale’s stores, LordandTaylor.com, and Jordache.com.