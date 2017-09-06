Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard sneaks up behind his younger brother Bill Skarsgard and pretends to scare him at the premiere of It on Tuesday (September 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Bill stars in the movie as Pennywise the Clown and he got support from his brothers Alex and Gustaf at the event.

Gustaf is a series regular on History Channel’s Vikings and he will be seen on Westworld in season two.

FYI: Alexander is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit, shirt, and tie.

25+ pictures inside of the Skarsgard brothers at the It premiere…