'American Horror Story: Cult' Preview Promises a Frightening New Season - Watch Now!
The first episode of American Horror Story: Cult premiered last night, and now we have a full season preview of what to expect in the upcoming episodes!
The new season started off with a bang, and set up what is sure to be a terrifying series of episodes.
Watch the full season preview below…
