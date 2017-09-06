'America's Got Talent' 2017 Spoilers - Five Acts Advance to Finals, Six Sent Home

Five acts were just announced as finalists on the current season of America’s Got Talent and we sadly said goodbye to six talented acts.

During the first week of the semi-finals, 11 acts performed and only five of them were given a shot at advancing to the finals.

The three acts with the most votes this week went immediately to the finals. The five acts with the least amount of votes were immediately sent home. The three acts in the middle battled it out for America’s save. The one act with the most votes during the Wednesday night results show advanced and one other acts was saved by the judges.

There is one more week of semi-finals before the finale, two weeks from now!

Click through the slideshow for spoilers on the results…