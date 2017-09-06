Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 1:30 pm

Angelina Jolie Will Return to Acting with 'Maleficent 2': 'I Am Now the Breadwinner for the Family'

Angelina Jolie is talking about the new script for the sequel to Maleficent, which she says will be her next film.

“I am now the breadwinner for the family so it’s time [to get back to work],” Angelina laughed while speaking to Deadline. The publication asked her if she would be doing Universal’s Bride of Frankenstein next, but Angelina confirmed that Maleficent will be her next project. (FYI – Angelina has been linked to Bride of Frankenstein for some time, but has never been confirmed for the project.)

“We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel,” Angelina added. If you missed it, Angelina previously spoke about her plans to return to acting after a “family situation” this past year.
