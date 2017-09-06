Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 12:40 pm

Anna Faris Responds to People Who Told Her Chris Pratt Should Be Her Best Friend

Anna Faris Responds to People Who Told Her Chris Pratt Should Be Her Best Friend

Anna Faris‘ new book “Unqualified” hits bookshelves next month, and she’s sharing an excerpt about female friendships and why they’re so important.

“I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because [estranged husband] Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that,” Anna writes in the book. “The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another. There’s the friend you confess things to and the friend with whom you do the listening. Or this is the person I talk to when I’m feeling lonely and sad, this is the person I talk to about work sh*t, and this is the friend I’m still in touch with because we grew up together.”

“To be honest, I think the notion of best friends in general is messed up though. It puts so much pressure on any one person, when I truly believe it’s okay to have intimacy with different people in different ways. And ranking your friends? It just shouldn’t happen, at least not beyond grade school,” she continued.

The book is set to hit shelves on October 24, 2017. The book features a forward by Chris, which was written before they announced their separation.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr