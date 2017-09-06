Anna Faris Responds to People Who Told Her Chris Pratt Should Be Her Best Friend

Anna Faris‘ new book “Unqualified” hits bookshelves next month, and she’s sharing an excerpt about female friendships and why they’re so important.

“I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because [estranged husband] Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that,” Anna writes in the book. “The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another. There’s the friend you confess things to and the friend with whom you do the listening. Or this is the person I talk to when I’m feeling lonely and sad, this is the person I talk to about work sh*t, and this is the friend I’m still in touch with because we grew up together.”

“To be honest, I think the notion of best friends in general is messed up though. It puts so much pressure on any one person, when I truly believe it’s okay to have intimacy with different people in different ways. And ranking your friends? It just shouldn’t happen, at least not beyond grade school,” she continued.

The book is set to hit shelves on October 24, 2017. The book features a forward by Chris, which was written before they announced their separation.