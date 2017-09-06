Antonio Banderas Attends 'Music of Silence' Photo Call at Deauville Film Fest

Antonio Banderas is bringing his film The Music of Silence to the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival!

The 57-year-old actor was spotted arriving at the festival on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in Deauville, France.

Later in the day, Antonio stepped out for a photo call for the film, which is set to premiere during the fest.

The Music of Silence is based on Andrea Bocelli‘s 1999 memoir and will feature unreleased songs he composed as a young man.

It follows Andrea‘s ascent to stardom, beginning with a loving family that encouraged his musical gifts and his journey dealing with blindness at a young age.