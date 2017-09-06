Ariel Winter Bares Some Booty in Her Daisy Duke Shorts

Ariel Winter puts a little bit of booty on display in her revealing Daisy Duke shorts while loading groceries into her car on Monday (September 4) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress finished off her look with cowboy boots that afternoon!

After her run to the grocery store, Ariel met up with boyfriend Levi Meaden and some friends to grab a bite to eat.

Ariel has always been a major supporter of body positivity and has made it known she is not afraid to show some skin as it’s something that makes her feel empowered.

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter out and about…