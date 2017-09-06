Brooklyn Beckham Gets a Buzz Cut - See the Pics!

Brooklyn Beckham has shaved his head!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted sporting a fresh new ‘do while out and about on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

He also rocked a tan-colored tee, rolled-up jeans, light yellow slip-ons with white socks, and his camera over his shoulder.

He hugged his friends goodbye before hopping in a cab.

Brooklyn was also seen in another outfit – a graphic t-shirt, black jeans, and combat boots – that same day, this time covering up his buzz cut with a beanie.

Brooklyn has been adjusting to life as a university student in the Big Apple after recently moving there from his hometown of London, England. He is studying photography at the Parsons School Of Design.

