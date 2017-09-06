Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 6:40 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Gets a Buzz Cut - See the Pics!

Brooklyn Beckham Gets a Buzz Cut - See the Pics!

Brooklyn Beckham has shaved his head!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted sporting a fresh new ‘do while out and about on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

He also rocked a tan-colored tee, rolled-up jeans, light yellow slip-ons with white socks, and his camera over his shoulder.

He hugged his friends goodbye before hopping in a cab.

Brooklyn was also seen in another outfit – a graphic t-shirt, black jeans, and combat boots – that same day, this time covering up his buzz cut with a beanie.

Brooklyn has been adjusting to life as a university student in the Big Apple after recently moving there from his hometown of London, England. He is studying photography at the Parsons School Of Design.

ICYMI, see how his mom Victoria reacted to Brooklyn leaving home!
Just Jared on Facebook
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 01
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 02
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 03
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 04
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 05
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 06
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 07
brooklyn beckham gets a buzz cut see the pics 08

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr