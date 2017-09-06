Chace Crawford Reunites with His Lost Dog with the Help of Twitter!

Chace Crawford can thank social media for helping him find his lost dog!

Emily Black Favreau found the 32-year-old Gossip Girl actor’s dog Shiner outside of her PR office in West Hollywood on Tuesday (September 5) and took to Twitter to help reunite the pup with his owner.

“Found dog! He’s safe and sound at our office now but found running down Santa Monica Blvd in WeHo near Hugo’s. @WehoDaily,” Emily first tweeted before adding, “He appears to be mid-bath. No collar and a little damp. Very friendly and well behaved. Taking him to @VCAPetHealth to see if he’s chipped.”

Emily then found out that Shiner belonged to Chace and shared a photo of herself reuniting Shiner with Chace!

You guys! Happy ending! Shiner has been reunited with his dad, @chacecrawford! Gotta love West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/u3Th4ZIcD5 — Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) September 5, 2017

