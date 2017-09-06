Cheryl Cole Opens Up About Her Baby With Liam Payne for the First Time!

Cheryl Cole is talking about her six-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne for the first time.

The 34-year-old Girls Aloud star granted her first TV interview in nearly a year to ITV's This Morning, which is set to air next week.

In a brief teaser of the interview, set to the sound of her track "Only Human," Cheryl pokes fun at her Newcastle accent: "Since being a mam...that's how I say it, sorry!"

Cheryl made her first official public appearance since giving birth at the Game 4 Grenfell charity match over the weekend (September 2) at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

Get a first look at Cheryl's interview below.