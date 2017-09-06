Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:05 am

Chrissy Teigen & Rachel Zoe Wear Matching Looks at Fashion Event!

Chrissy Teigen & Rachel Zoe Wear Matching Looks at Fashion Event!

We’re seeing double!

Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe wore matching dresses on the red carpet at the Rachel Zoe SS18 Presentation at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Tuesday evening (September 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model and fashion designer posed for some cute photos after realizing they were wearing nearly the same dress with the exact same print.

Other celebs at the show were Goldie Hawn, Sara and Erin Foster, Selma Blair, designer Jennifer Meyer, Molly Sims, Nicole Richie, Rebecca Dane, and Soleil Moon Frye. In addition, Rachel‘s husband, Rodger Berman, was also there to show his support!

FYI: All the attendees are wearing Rachel Zoe looks.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Erin Foster, Goldie Hawn, Holland Roden, Jennifer Meyer, Molly Sims, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Dane, Rodger Berman, Sara Foster, Selma Blair, soleil moon frye

