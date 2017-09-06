Top Stories
Claire Foy Reveals The One Person She Doesn't Want to See 'The Crown'

Claire Foy looks stunning on the cover of Town & Country‘s October issue, on newsstands September 12th.

Here’s what the 33-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her rise to fame: “I’ve never been a particularly ambitious actor. I was eager to do great things, but I never was like, ‘What I have to do is become massive.’ I just thought, maybe I’ll do a job here and there, and that I’ll be nice and I’ll move on to a different stage of my life.”

On her upcoming departure from The Crown: “I’m in massive denial. I don’t feel like it’s over. I’m waiting for it to hit me at some point that this stage of my life is finished, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

On how she would feel if Queen Elizabeth II saw The Crown: “I would hate the idea of her watching it. When you’re playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish. I don’t want to pick apart a person. I want to invent someone. So I would hate for her to watch it and think I overdramatized anything.”

For more from Claire, visit TownAndCountryMag.com.
Photos: Matthew Brooks/Town & Country
