Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 8:26 pm

'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer: Watch Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, & 'More Daddies' Face Off!

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Daddy’s Home 2 has arrived!

Paramount Pictures just dropped the clip, which brings back everyone’s favorite dads Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

It also adds to the mix Mel Gibson, who plays Mark‘s character’s tough guy father, and John Lithgow, who portrays Will‘s character’s very affectionate dad.

In this sequel to 2015′s Daddy’s Home, “father and stepfather Dusty (Mark) and Brad (Will) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos,” according to Deadline.

The film also stars John Cena and Linda Cardellini.

Watch the hilarious new trailer below, and don’t miss Daddy’s Home 2 when it hits theaters on November 10!


Daddy’s Home 2 – New Official Trailer #2 – Paramount Pictures
Photos: Paramount Pictures
