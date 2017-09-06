Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

The cast of Dancing with the Stars season 25 has been officially revealed!

So many celebs had been rumored for weeks – and while some names were correct, there were definitely a few surprises during the announcement on Good Morning America this morning.

This season, there are going to be some athletes, reality stars, singers, a sportscaster, and even a married couple (who will be partnered with DWTS‘ power couple Maks and Peta).

Who will win Mirror Ball trophy this year? Tune in on September 18 to see the season premiere. We’ll of course be live blogging the premiere as well. Stay tuned!

Click through the slideshow to meet the season 25 cast of Dancing with the Stars…
Photos: ABC, Getty, WENN
