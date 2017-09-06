Derek Hough & More Stars Attend the 'It' Hollywood Premiere

Derek Hough and married couple Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst hit the red carpet for the premiere of It on Tuesday night (September 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Lots of stars stepped out to see the movie, including Scandal‘s Guillermo Diaz, Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury, The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon, Annabelle: Creation‘s Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson, The Son‘s Jess Weixler, musician Benji Madden, and Seth Green with wife Clare Grant.

Rocker Gene Simmons was there with his family, including wife Shannon Tweed, daughter Sophie, and son Nick.

Make sure to see It when it hits theaters on Friday!

35+ pictures inside of the celebs attending the Hollywood premiere…