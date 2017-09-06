Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 5:04 pm

Diane Kruger Smiles in Overalls While Arriving at Venice Airport

Diane Kruger Smiles in Overalls While Arriving at Venice Airport

Diane Kruger supplies a smile and a wave while traveling overseas!

The 41-year-old actress was spotted rocking black overalls and a matching cap at the airport on Wednesday (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

One day prior, Diane showcased an edgy Louis Vuitton look on the red carpet of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, where she met up with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Deputy CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre.

Diane is currently filming a fantasy drama called Women of Marwen, directed by Robert Zemeckis.
