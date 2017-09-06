Donald Sutherland to Receive the Academy's Honorary Oscar!

Donald Sutherland is set to receive an Honorary Oscar at the 2017 Governors Awards later this year!

The legendary 82-year-old actor is one of four people in the film industry who will be honored with Oscar statues at the event.

Writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, and director Agnes Varda are also set to be recognized on November 11.

“This year’s Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity,” the Academy’s new president John Bailey said in a statement (via THR).