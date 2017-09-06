Dylan O'Brien & Taylor Kitsch Suit Up for 'American Assassin' NYC Screening

Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch buddied up to bring their new film American Assassin to New York City!

The actors dressed their best for the event hosted by the Cinema Society at iPic Theater on Wednesday (September 6).

They shared lots of laughs and had fun interacting with fans on the red carpet.

They were joined by director Michael Cuesta.

Also stepping out to show their support were The Americans‘ Holly Taylor, Billions‘ Kelly AuCoin, Don Ho‘s daughter Kea Ho, John Wick‘s Dean Winters, and Revenge‘s Margarita Levieva.

Dylan recently opened up about prepping for his role in the film, explaining, “We relied heavily on the Former Navy SEALs and other military experts who taught us everything. They make it each step more real…Your respect grows every day for the people who serve [in the military] in this kind of capacity in real life.”

Be sure to check out the American Assassin character posters, exclusively on Just Jared.

American Assassin hits theaters on September 15!

15+ pictures of Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch at the screening…