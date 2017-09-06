Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:57 pm

Dylan O'Brien Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game Proving Dreams Do Come True

Dylan O'Brien Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game Proving Dreams Do Come True

Dylan O’Brien wears his Mets jersey proud just moments ahead of throwing out the first pitch at the New York Mets vs. the Philadelphia Phillies game held at Citi Field on Tuesday night (September 5) in New York City.

The American Assassin star confessed back in 2011 that he was a die-hard Mets fan and it was his dream to throw out the first pitch.

“I’ve always said to myself that I would throw out the first pitch of a New York Mets game” — and IT HAPPENED!

Check out his confession below!
