Emmy Awards 2017 Presenters Revealed!

The 2017 Emmy Awards are coming up in just a few weeks, and the list of celeb presenters has been revealed!

Some of the big names taking the stage include Jessica Biel, Lea Michele, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Rashida Jones, and more.

The show is set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday (September 17), and will be hosted by first-time host Stephen Colbert. Just Jared is also live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

Click inside to see the list of celebrity presenters…

Emmy Presenters

Riz Ahmed

Anthony Anderson

Alec Baldwin

Jason Bateman

Jessica Biel

Edie Falco

Anna Faris

Allison Janney

Rashida Jones

Nicole Kidman

Debra Messing

Lea Michele

Shemar Moore

Kumail Nanjiani

Jim Parsons

Tracee Ellis Ross

Adam Scott

Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon