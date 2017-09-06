Emmy Awards 2017 Presenters Revealed!
The 2017 Emmy Awards are coming up in just a few weeks, and the list of celeb presenters has been revealed!
Some of the big names taking the stage include Jessica Biel, Lea Michele, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Rashida Jones, and more.
The show is set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday (September 17), and will be hosted by first-time host Stephen Colbert. Just Jared is also live blogging the show, so stay tuned.
Emmy Presenters
Riz Ahmed
Anthony Anderson
Alec Baldwin
Jason Bateman
Jessica Biel
Edie Falco
Anna Faris
Allison Janney
Rashida Jones
Nicole Kidman
Debra Messing
Lea Michele
Shemar Moore
Kumail Nanjiani
Jim Parsons
Tracee Ellis Ross
Adam Scott
Oprah Winfrey
Reese Witherspoon