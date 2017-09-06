Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:14 pm

Gavin O'Connor Signs on to Direct & Write 'Suicide Squad 2'

Suicide Squad 2 has finally found its director!

After months of speculation, Gavin O’Connor has signed on to write and direct the upcoming sequel to the 2016 hit villain film, THR reports.

Stars from the first film including Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto are all set to return for the sequel.

It was reported earlier this summer that Mel Gibson was in talks to direct the sequel, but it looks like plans fell through.

Gavin recently directed The Accountant starring Ben Affleck and Natalie Portman in Jane Got a Gun.

No word yet on when Suicide Squad 2 will begin filming.
