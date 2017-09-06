George Clooney Doesn't Think He's a Leading Man in Hollywood Anymore

George Clooney is on the cover of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, alongside Suburbicon stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 56-year-old actor and director had to say:

On how his life has changed since having twins with his wife, Amal Clooney: “Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, ‘I know, I know.’ I’ve given them so much shit for so many years, I deserve every bit of it” … “We are unrested — we’re both unrested, and she’s more unrested than me, obviously. But I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be.”

On meeting Donald Trump: “I was sitting down at a restaurant in New York [several years ago] and he came in and we talked for a while. I’d had neck surgery, and he said, ‘I’ll give you the name of a doctor,’ and he wrote me a couple of times with the name. Then he went on Larry King Live and told him I was very short. I’m 5-foot- 11 — I’m not the tallest actor in the world, but I’m not short. That made me laugh.”

On Trump’s “great crime”: “It would be best for the country if some of these Republicans — and some of them I’m very good friends with, actually — stood up [to him]. There’s an important distinction that doesn’t get said enough — the difference between Black Lives Matter and the KKK and the skinheads and the alt-right is this: Black Lives Matter was protesting in support of racial equality. Period. Sometimes it got out of hand, absolutely. But that’s what they were doing. You can never say, ‘Well, those guys were bad and these guys were bad.’ And to hear those words come out of the president of the United States, that is a great crime.”

On what’s next: “I haven’t acted in almost two years and I am not really sure when the next version of that would be. If somebody brought me The Verdict, I’d jump. But I’m not going to do movies just to be in front of the camera. I did that for a long time and I had a good run. And as you get older, the parts aren’t as interesting. I’m not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl.”

