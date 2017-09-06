Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:37 pm

Hailey Baldwin, Paris Jackson, & Cameron Dallas Wear the Pants at NYFW Kickoff Party

Hailey Baldwin slayed in a green and brown plaid suit at the 2017 NYFW Kickoff Party!

The 20-year-old model hit the black carpet at the Celebration Of Personal Style, hosted by E!, Elle, and IMG, and sponsored by TRESemmé on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

Hailey paired her oversized suit with a powder blue bralette and white pumps, completing her look with small hoop earrings and a top bun.

She was joined by Paris Jackson, showing off her new chakras tattoo, and Cameron Dallas, who flashed shiny grills on his teeth!

Also in attendance were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Chloe Bennet, Camren Bicondova, Jordyn Woods, Olivia Culpo, and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Check out all of their looks in our gallery!

15+ pictures inside of Hailey Baldwin, Paris Jackson, Cameron Dallas, and more at the party…

