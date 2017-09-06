HBO's 'Veep' Will End After Season 7

Veep is officially coming to an end.

After six seasons, HBO has announced that the upcoming seventh season of the hit political comedy will be its final.

“The decision to bring VEEP to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” HBO’s president of Programming Casey Bloys said via Variety. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Veep has won 12 Emmy awards, while star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Selina Meyer.

Season 7 of Veep is set to premiere in 2018.