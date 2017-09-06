Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

Here's How Ryan Phillippe Injured His Leg

Here's How Ryan Phillippe Injured His Leg
  • Ryan Phillippe broke his leg in a freak accident – TMZ
  • Peyton List has a new boyfriend and they’re too cute! – Just Jared Jr
  • Idris Elba turned 45 and has never been hotter – Lainey Gossip
  • Is It a masterpiece? – TooFab
  • This Fifth Harmony member is blasting Donald TrumpMTV
  • The best reactions to American Horror Story: Cult‘s premiere – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Newsies, Ryan Phillippe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so wanking is out of thequestion for now……….