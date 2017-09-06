Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:00 am

'Insidious: The Last Key' Gets a Scary New Trailer - Watch Now!

'Insidious: The Last Key' Gets a Scary New Trailer - Watch Now!

Insidious: The Last Key will be giving movie audiences some of their first scares of the new year when it hits theaters on January 5!

The trailer for the film was just released and the latest chapter of the horror franchise looks like it will deliver the thrills.

In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

Shaye is joined in the cast by Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson.

Insidious: The Last Key will be released on January 5.


