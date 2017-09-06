Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:20 pm

Janet Jackson Has Something Special Planned for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey (Video)

Janet Jackson Has Something Special Planned for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey (Video)

Janet Jackson is getting ready to kick off her World Tour and she will be hitting the stage in Texas in just a few days.

The 51-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to announce that she will still perform at her upcoming scheduled concert in Houston, Texas.

Janet also shared that she and her team will be arriving in Houston early so that she can visit shelters and visit people that were affected by Hurricane Harvey just a few weeks ago.

“We will be arriving early so that we can visit some of the shelters,” Janet says in the below video. “We also want to do something special for the victims, so I will see you Friday!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hurricane Harvey, Janet Jackson, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr