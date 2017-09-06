Janet Jackson Has Something Special Planned for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey (Video)

Janet Jackson is getting ready to kick off her World Tour and she will be hitting the stage in Texas in just a few days.

The 51-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to announce that she will still perform at her upcoming scheduled concert in Houston, Texas.

Janet also shared that she and her team will be arriving in Houston early so that she can visit shelters and visit people that were affected by Hurricane Harvey just a few weeks ago.

“We will be arriving early so that we can visit some of the shelters,” Janet says in the below video. “We also want to do something special for the victims, so I will see you Friday!”