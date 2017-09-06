Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:50 am

Justin Hartley Gets a Very Intimate Wax From Kathryn Hahn in 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer - Watch!

Justin Hartley Gets a Very Intimate Wax From Kathryn Hahn in 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer - Watch!

This is sure to be a very memorable scene between Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn from A Bad Moms Christmas!

In the scene, Justin is getting a wax from Kathryn and he says, “I can pull my butt crack open for you if you want…I’ll hold my butt crack open for you anytime you want, Carla”

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

This trailer probably should not be watched if you’re currently sitting at your work computer!

Watch below…
